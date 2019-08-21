Hammerson announces appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Hammerson plc has appointed James Lenton as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Executive Director. The company said, Lenton will become an executive director on joining the company on September 16, 2019 and will take over the role of CFO with effect from 1 October 2019.

Commenting on the new appointment, David Tyler, Chair of the company’s board, said in a statement: “We look forward to welcoming James to the business. During his career he has demonstrated significant success in working with and managing complex organisations, which are experiencing periods of substantial change.”

A chartered accountant, Lenton, the company added, has extensive experience in financing, rigorous capital allocation and business transformation, gained through senior roles at global financial and professional services organisations. He joins Hammerson having recently left global insurer and investment business AIG, which he originally joined in 2013 as deputy CFO for EMEA. In 2014 he was promoted to CFO and board member of AIG’s European Group, a position he held for four years, delivering new profitability and financing strategies for the 5 billion pounds revenue business.

Prior to AIG, Lenton worked at EY (formerly Ernst & Young). In 2006 he was appointed partner, providing a range of assurance and advisory services including M&A, financing and external audit. From 2011, he was responsible for developing a new global strategy for the insurance assurance practice.

Hammerson further said that Lenton succeeds Timon Drakesmith, the current CFO and managing director, Premium Outlets, who has decided to leave the company.