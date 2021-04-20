Hammerson appoints chief financial officer

Hammerson has announced the appointment of Himanshu Raja as chief financial officer (CFO) and executive director. The company said in a release that he will succeed James Lenton who gave notice of his resignation to the company in January 2021.

Himanshu Raja will join as CFO and executive director on April 26, 2021, at which point Lenton will step down from both roles.

Commenting on the new appointment, Rita-Rose Gagné, chief executive of Hammerson, said: “Himanshu is an experienced CFO who brings a blend of strong financial, strategic and leadership qualities.”

Himanshu Raja, the company added, holds a law degree (LLB), is a chartered accountant and was most recently CFO at Countrywide, from 2017 until its sale to Connells Ltd in March 2021.

Prior to that he had served as CFO at G4S plc, Misys plc and Logica plc. His previous roles have seen Himanshu Raja work across a range of sectors, developing extensive experience in transformation and debt and equity markets.

“I am excited to be joining Hammerson during this period of unprecedented change in the sector and look forward to supporting Rita-Rose as she leads on the strategic review of the business to create value going forwards,” added Himanshu Raja.