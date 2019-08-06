Hammerson appoints new MD for premium outlets

Hammerson has announced the appointment of Simon Travis as Group Investment Director & Managing Director Premium Outlets. In this new position, the company said, Travis will take on responsibility for Hammerson’s premium outlets division in addition to his existing investment responsibilities. Travis will replace CFO and current premium outlets MD, Timon Drakesmith, and will report directly to CEO David Atkins.

Commenting on the new appointment, Atkins said in a statement: “Simon’s appointment will strengthen our already talented premium outlets team, and his experience and leadership will be invaluable as the business seeks to create further value for its guests, brand partners, employees and investors..”

Simon Travis to take over role of MD premium outlets at Hammerson

Travis joined Hammerson in 1998, and has held a number of roles including investment manager and business development director. He joined the group executive committee as group investment director in 2018. The company added that he led the early phases of Hammerson’s expansion in premium outlets and was instrumental in the establishment of VIA outlets in 2014.

The company further said that given the business’ strategic focus on debt reduction, Hammerson has also appointed Bruce Nutman to the role of Senior Investment Manager, reporting to Travis. Nutman has specialised in retail investment for over 20 years, most recently at industry adviser Time Retail Partners.

Premium outlets now account for 27 percent of Hammerson’s property portfolio, and both value retail and VIA outlets saw a double digit growth in brand sales in the six months to June 30, 2019, as well as 7 percent and 8 percent increases in footfall respectively. Hammerson currently has interests in 20 outlets in 14 European countries, offering 450,000m2 of retail space for international luxury and fashion brands.

Picture:Simon Travis via FTI Consulting