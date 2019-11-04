Hammerson appoints non-executive director

Hammerson plc has announced the appointment of Méka Brunel as a Non-Executive Director with effect from December 1, 2019. The company said, she will also become a member of the investment & disposal committee and the nomination committee.

Commenting on Brunel’s appointment, David Tyler, Chair of the Hammerson board, said in a statement: “Méka has exceptional experience in the European real estate sector and we look forward very much to welcoming her to our Board. With close to half of our property portfolio outside of the UK, we are pleased to strengthen our European expertise. In addition, as we build momentum with our City Quarters concept, we will benefit from her experience and skills in property outside of retail.”

Brunel is the Chief Executive of Gecina, the Euronext listed Paris-based real estate investment trust, which owns 19.9 billion euros worth portfolio of French office and residential assets. The company added that Brunel has built a long and successful career within the real estate industry. In 2003 she joined Gecina as executive director of strategic development, when the company she was working for merged with the business. In 2006, Méka was appointed chief executive of Eurosic, the office REIT, a role she held for three years before becoming European president of Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc in 2009. She returned to Gecina in 2014, joining the board as a non-executive director before being appointed as its Chief Executive in 2017.

In October, she was appointed to chair the Métropole du Grand Paris. Previously, she served as a non-executive director of Credit Foncier de France, the chair of France Green Building Council and vice-chairman of EPRA.