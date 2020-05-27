Hammerson CEO David Atkins to step down

The CEO of British property giant Hammerson, David Atkins, is stepping down after over a decade at the helm of the firm.

The news comes as the company, which owns Bullring shopping centre in Birmingham and Brent Cross centre in London, falls under increasing pressure from closed stores and a collapse in rent.

Atkins will remain in the top position until spring 2021 at the latest while the company’s board finds his replacement.

Hammerson chairman David Tyler thanked Atkins for his work at the helm of the firm. “He has led the company with ambition, passion and integrity, creating a culture that will live far beyond his time,” Tyler said. “He has developed Hammerson significantly through the growth of our premium outlets business, the geographical diversification of our portfolio, our market leading sustainability framework and the establishment of our City Quarters strategy. I look forward to continuing to work closely with him until a successor is appointed.”

Atkins said: “It has been a privilege to have led Hammerson for over ten years and I am proud of the many achievements and the incredible colleagues I have worked with. The current environment, exacerbated by the impact of Covid 19, is undoubtedly the most challenging we have faced as a business. I feel now is the right time to search for a new chief executive, a person who can not only lead the business as we emerge from this period, but also into its next chapter.”