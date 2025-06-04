Hammerson CEO to retire in 2026

Hammerson, owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate across the UK, Ireland and France, has confirmed that chief executive officer Rita-Rose Gagné will be retiring and stepping down from her role in 2026.

In a statement, Hammerson said that Gagné will remain with the business for the next 12 months to ensure “continuity while a successor is identified”. The company adds that the timeframe will also allow for a “full handover and orderly transfer of her responsibilities” and facilitate a smooth transition so that Hammerson's growth strategy and operations continue “at pace and without disruption”.

Commenting on her retirement plan, Gagné said: "In 2026, I will have been with Hammerson for an incredible five years, during which time I have been privileged to work with our talented teams to transform our culture, balance sheet and portfolio, returning the business to growth.

“We are successfully executing a clear growth strategy and have tremendous momentum for sustainable long-term value creation. With the business in great shape, a strong team, and significant opportunities ahead, it is an exciting time for Hammerson and the right time for me to pass on the baton."

Robert Noel, chair of Hammerson, added: "On behalf of the board and the Hammerson team, I would like to thank Rita-Rose for her outstanding leadership and immense contribution to the business since November 2020.

“During this time, she has driven a substantial turnaround, transforming and strengthening Hammerson into the largest UK-listed, pure-play owner and manager of prime retail and leisure-anchored city destinations. The company is now well positioned to continue to deliver growth and value creation."

Hammerson’s portfolio includes the Bullring and Grand Central in Birmingham, Cabot Circus in Bristol, Brent Cross in London, and Westquay in Southhampton.