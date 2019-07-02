Hammerson hires operations director for UK & Ireland

Hammerson plc has announced the appointment of Howard Ebison as its new Operations Director. The company said, joining in September 2019, Ebison will drive the operational performance of Hammerson’s flagship destinations across the UK & Ireland, overseeing the delivery of excellent consumer experiences, and creating commercially compelling venues for Hammerson’s brand partners.

Commenting on Ebison’s appointment, Mark Bourgeois, Managing Director, UK & Ireland, said in a statement: “With operational excellence and a step change in the occupier line up at the centre of our strategy, the agility, commercial focus and expertise of our talented teams at our venues is increasingly important. Howard is joining Hammerson to lead this evolution and will bring a valuable new perspective to the UK & Ireland leadership team.”

Ebison, the company added, brings extensive experience in managing teams to deliver exceptional customer experience, having held a range of senior positions at high profile, consumer-focused businesses across the hospitality and travel sectors. He most recently served at Manchester Airports Group and brings global experience to his new role at Hammerson following MAG’s international expansion into the US.

Ebison has also held the commercial director and customer service and security director positions at East Midlands Airport, and was commercial director at No.1 Traveller Ltd and spent his early career at Mitchells & Butlers.

Picture credit:Howard Ebison via FTI Consulting