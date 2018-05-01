Hammerson’s Peter Cole appointed to Primary Health Properties’ board

Hammerson Plc has announced that Peter Cole, Executive Director and Chief Investment Officer of the Company, has been appointed as an independent non-executive director to the board of Primary Health Properties PLC with effect from May 1, 2018.

According to the company’s website, Cole, a chartered surveyor joined the company in 1989 as a senior development surveyor. He was appointed to the board of the company’s UK business in 1992. In 1999 he assumed responsibility for Hammerson’s development, acquisition and disposal programme. The company added that he implemented the disposal of the London offices in 2012 and has led the company’s major regeneration and investment projects. He has previously served as president and general council member of the City Property Association.

Hammerson’s portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

Picture credit:Hammerson media centre