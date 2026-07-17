Hanane Taidi named CEO of textile verification company Bluesign

Switzerland-based textile verification company Bluesign has appointed Hanane Taidi as its chief executive officer. The appointment marks a strategic transition for the organization as it builds on its industry position during a period of rapid regulatory adjustment. Bluesign, an operating subsidiary of Switzerland-based testing and certification group SGS, partners with the global textile industry to reduce adverse impacts across the value chain.

Taidi brings over two decades of global leadership experience spanning sustainability, public affairs, and strategic communications. Most recently, Taidi served as the director general of the testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) Council, representing the international voice of the sector. In that position, the executive led cross-regional strategies across Europe, the US, China, and India.

During the tenure at the TIC Council, Taidi unified two major global organizations into a single body to strengthen the role of the industry in shaping regulatory policy. The appointment reflects a close alignment with the position of Bluesign within the broader testing ecosystem. Taidi has also worked closely with international regulatory bodies, serving as a European Commission expert since 2014.

The executive is positioned to guide the firm through an evolving market landscape shaped by frameworks such as the corporate sustainability reporting directive (CSRD) and the ecodesign for sustainable products regulation (ESPR). In the new leadership role, Taidi will focus on scaling the proven systems of the company while accelerating its market relevance. Key priorities include expanding access to verified data across all manufacturing tiers and strengthening the partner network.

“Bluesign has built a powerful foundation rooted in science and trust,” said Taidi in a press statement. “The opportunity ahead is to scale that impact, giving the industry the tools, data, and systems needed to turn responsibility into measurable progress.”

Since its founding, the company has utilized an end-to-end approach to textile production, managing everything from chemical inputs to finished products. Under the new leadership, the firm will continue to expand this framework to support partners in meeting rising global demands for supply chain transparency and verified environmental performance.