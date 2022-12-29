Hands-free footwear brand Kizik names new board member

Hands-free footwear brand Kizik has named Wendy Yang as a new board member.

Yang has over 20 years of experience in the footwear industry, seven of which she spent as president of Hoka, during which time the company’s revenue grew from 70 million dollars to 1 billion dollars.

Earlier in her career, she spent six years at New Balance and four years at Reebok.

“We are thrilled to welcome Wendy to the Kizik team as we continue to innovate, develop new hands-free technologies, and reinvent how shoes are made and worn,” said Kizik CEO Monte Deere in a statement.

He said Yang’s industry experience will be “invaluable” to the company's growth.

The news comes after Kizik announced in July it had closed a 20 million dollar Series B funding round that it said it would use to launch a kidswear line and develop its retail footprint.