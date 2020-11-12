HanesBrands announces new chief consumer officer

HanesBrands, a global marketer of branded everyday basic apparel, has announced Greg Hall as the company’s new chief consumer officer (CCO), effective November 16.

Hall will be in charge of the company’s brands, marketing, e-commerce and retail, with a particular focus on building the company’s global brands such as Champion and Hanes.

Prior to this role, Hall was senior vice president of private brands at Walmart. During his 14 years at the US retail giant, Hall held a number of positions including several senior marketing and merchandising leadership roles, such as chief marketing officer of Walmart.com and the head of Walmart’s US manufacturing initiative.

Steve Bratspies, CEO of HanesBrands, said in a statement: “Our top priority is putting the consumer at the centre of everything we do. Greg is an outstanding merchandising and marketing leader with a track record of driving growth across industries.

“He will be responsible for how we engage with our consumers, from our brands to our retail stores to e-commerce, and will play a crucial role in building HanesBrands into a growth-oriented, consumer-centric organisation.”