HanesBrands appoints chief compliance officer

HanesBrands has appointed Tracy Preston as general counsel, corporate secretary and chief compliance officer, effective March 29, 2021. The company said, Preston brings more than 25 years of experience in leading corporate legal teams and serving in international law firms. She will be responsible for HanesBrands’ global legal and compliance functions and will report to Chief Executive Officer, Steve Bratspies.

“Tracy is a strategic leader with extensive experience in apparel, retail and e-commerce, and I am pleased she’s joining the HanesBrands team,” Bratspies said.

Preston joins HanesBrands from The Neiman Marcus Group, where she was executive vice president, chief legal officer, corporate secretary and chief compliance officer. Prior to joining Neiman Marcus in 2013, Preston worked for Levi Strauss & Co., where she held a number of senior legal positions, including chief counsel, global supply chain; chief compliance officer; and chief counsel, global human resources and litigation. Earlier in her career, Preston was a partner at Orrick Herrington and Sutcliffe, an international law firm founded in San Francisco.

Preston holds a bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University and a juris doctorate degree from the University of Virginia School of Law.

“HanesBrands has iconic brands, a strong commitment to sustainability and a passionate team of 61,000 associates. This is an exciting time for the company, and I’m thrilled to be a part of helping the company unlock its full potential,” added Preston.