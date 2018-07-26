HanesBrands appoints Geralyn Breig to its board of directors

HanesBrands has appointed Geralyn R. Breig to the company’s board of directors. With the appointment of Breig, whose term runs until the 2019 annual meeting of stockholders, the company said, Hanes board now has 11 members. The company added that she will serve on the board’s audit committee.

“Geralyn’s successful track record of transforming consumer brands and businesses will be an asset to us,” Hanes Chief Executive Officer Gerald W. Evans Jr. said in a statement, adding, “We look forward to Geralyn’s perspective as HanesBrands continues to focus on key growth drivers, including brand innovation, omnichannel expansion, and international expansion.”

Breig, who has accomplished 35-year CPG career in executive, marketing and omnichannel business development roles, is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of AnytownUSA, a new e-commerce marketplace that sells certified American-made consumer products.

Hanes further said that in her career prior to launching AnytownUSA, Breig held executive leadership positions with C & J Clark Ltd. as president, Clarks, Americas; with Avon Products Inc. as president of Avon North America and general manager of Avon USA; and with Campbell Soup Company as president of Godiva Chocolatier International and earlier as vice president of marketing for Pepperidge Farm, Inc. She has also held marketing and brand management positions with Kraft Foods Inc., General Foods Corporation and Procter & Gamble Company.

Breig also serves on the board of directors of 1-800-Flowers.com, Inc., and Welch Foods, Inc.

Picture:Hanes website