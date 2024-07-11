HanesBrands appoints Sharilyn Gasaway to its board of directors

HanesBrands has appointed Sharilyn Gasaway to the company’s board of directors. Gasaway’s term runs through the 2025 annual meeting of stockholders, and she will serve on the audit committee.

The company said in a release that Gasaway brings experience from her time at Alltel Corporation where she was executive vice president and chief financial officer, and for several years served as controller.

“Sharilyn will play a critical role as we focus on accelerating debt reduction, consistent growth, and cash flow generation,” said Steve Bratspies, HanesBrands CEO.

At Alltel Corporation, Gasaway was part of an executive team that spearheaded the company into the largest private equity buyout in the telecom industry at 32 billion dollars and transitioned the wireless communications company through a merger with Verizon.

Gasaway is a board director currently at Genesis Energy and JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. She has also served on the board of directors for Waddell and Reed Financial Inc.

The company added that Gasaway, a licensed CPA, earned her bachelor’s degree from Louisiana Tech University in accounting and attended the executive development program at The Wharton School.