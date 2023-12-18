HanesBrands names new chairman

Apparel label HanesBrands has announced the appointment of William Simon to the position of chairman of its board of directors, effective from December 31, 2023.

Simon will succeed Ronald Nelson, who has made the decision to retire as both chairman and board member at the end of the year.

Simon has been serving as a director at HanesBrands since 2021, previously holding positions on the Talent and Compensation Committee and the Governance and Nominating Committee.

He is currently executive advisor to investment firm KKR & Co. and president of consulting company WSS Venture Holdings. Prior to this, Simon was president and chief executive officer of Walmart US.

On his appointment, Simon said in a regulatory filing: “I appreciate the board’s confidence in me, and I look forward to working with my fellow directors and the management team in my new role as chairman.

“As we move ahead with fresh perspectives gained from our recently appointed new directors, the board continues to be intensely focused on delivering enhanced shareholder value. We are collectively committed to supporting management as the team executes on opportunities to drive improved growth and profitability.”

HanesBrands further announced the retirement of Cheryl Beebe and Ann Ziegler from the board, changes that follow the appointment of three new independent directors, Colin Browne, Natasha Chand and John Mehas, last month.