HanesBrands promotes Maria Teza as SVP of Champion brand

HanesBrands has promoted Maria Teza to senior vice president of the Champion brand in the United States, effective September 1, 2021.

The company said in a statement that Teza will play a key role in growing Champion into a global 3 billion dollars brand as part of the company’s ‘Full Potential’ plan.

“Maria is a dynamic, strategic leader who has a track record of building high-performing teams and delivering results. She will focus on forging deeper connections with consumers, creating compelling products and expanding our channels,” said Jon Ram, group president of global activewear.

Teza, the company added, has more than 30 years in the apparel industry, with nearly 20 years at HanesBrands. During the last 10 years, she has led businesses across the company’s activewear, basics and intimates portfolio – most recently as vice president and general manager of intimates. In this role, Teza and her team led the Bali and Playtex brands’ return to growth.

“I’m honored to lead such an iconic brand and talented team as we unlock the Full Potential of HanesBrands,” Teza added.