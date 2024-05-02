Hanna Andersson appoints former Gap executive Grace Wong

Premium children’s apparel brand Hanna Andersson has named former marketing executive for Apple's Beats by Dr. Dre and the Gap, Grace Wong, as its new chief brand officer to evolve its brand strategy.

Wong, who has more than 20 years of strategic brand-building experience, served as vice president of global marketing across all Gap brands and led the marketing efforts to launch Gap in China.

In her new role, Wong will oversee the brand marketing strategy for Hanna Andersson, leading brand marketing and developing strategies to scale the brand and the business, as well as being responsible for the creative development of all brand and product assets to support the brand vision.

Aimée Lapic, chief executive officer of Hanna Andersson, said in a statement: "Grace is exceptional at developing strategies that not only garner brand awareness but also drive significant business growth.

“Her unique expertise in taking brands to new heights without losing sight of what makes the brand special will be integral as we look towards the future of Hanna Andersson."

Wong added: "I'm looking forward to joining Hanna Andersson, and the company's incredible, female-led executive team at such an amazing moment for the brand and children's apparel industry in general.

“Customers are more discerning than ever before and given the high quality and high standards that Hanna Andersson brings to the table, there is so much opportunity for the brand.”