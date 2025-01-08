Hannah Nichols to replace Jackie Callaway as Coats Group CFO

Coats Group’s chief financial officer Jackie Callaway has decided to leave the company at the conclusion of the AGM on May 21, 2025. Callaway has been with the Group for four and a half years.

The company said in a statement Hannah Nichols is expected to join Coats as group chief financial officer designate on April 24, 2025 and will also become an executive director. At the conclusion of the AGM in May, Nichols will assume CFO responsibilities.

Commenting on Callaway’s departure and Nichols appointment as new CFO, David Gosnell, chair of Coats, said: "I would like to thank Jackie for her service and outstanding contribution over the last four and a half years. We are sad as a board to see her leave."

"We are delighted to welcome Hannah to the team. Having run a thorough search process, we are excited to have found a great candidate who has the experience and skills to deliver the next part of the Coats journey."

The company added that Nichols joins from international industrial group Hill & Smith, where she has been CFO since 2019. Prior to this she worked at BT Group and has over 20 years of experience in a range of finance roles. Nichols is currently a non-executive director of Oxford Instruments plc.