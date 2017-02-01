Hanro names new head of product design

Hanro, Swiss manufacturer of luxurious underwear, nightwear, and loungewear, has named Christiane Braun as its new head of product management and design.

Braun, who takes up her role this month, will be responsible for all Hanro’s collections and will lead design, product development and product management teams.

Former designer at Triumph, Braun has experience in the textile and lingerie business and possesses extensive know-how in areas of product management, design, marketing and sales of luxury goods, said Hanro in a statement.

In addition to working at Triumph she also served as a product manager at Falke within the premium sports apparel and underwear segments, and worked as a senior marketing and category manager at Gebrueder Heinemann responsible for airline sales in various international regions, as well as launching and developing different luxury categories involving accessories, fragrance and watches.

Braun will report directly to Hanro’s chief executive Stephan Hohmann.

