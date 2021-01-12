Happy Socks appoints new chief executive

Happy Socks has confirmed that Emil Viklund was named its new chief executive at the beginning of 2021.

Viklund, who joined Happy Socks as chief financial officer in December of 2019 after eight years at Bonnier News, Sweden’s largest media house, takes over from Steven Gardener who has led the firm as chief executive since September 2019.

As chief financial officer and a member of the management team, Happy Socks said in a statement that Viklund has been a “key leader in steering the company through 2020 and the development of the continued growth strategy”.

Commenting on Viklund’s appointment, outgoing chief executive, Steven Gardener said in a statement: “Emil and I have worked very closely together through all the challenges that 2020 has thrown at us. I am therefore delighted that he is taking over from me as CEO in January. He’s the perfect guy to lead Happy Socks on to the next stage of its journey.”

Newly appointed Viklund, added: “I am looking forward to working together with the Happy Socks crew, our partners, and the board to take the next step in this company’s development. Happy Socks has always been a playful pioneer and it is with great energy and humbleness I am looking forward to continuing the quest of bringing happiness and colour to every corner of the world. Happy Socks has such a bright future ahead.”

Image: courtesy of Happy Socks