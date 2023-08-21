Happy Socks names Alexander Meyer as new CEO

Swedish retailer Happy Socks has named Alexander Meyer as its new chief executive.

The company, which as well as socks offers underwear and swimwear, said Meyer brings “a wealth of knowledge and expertise” to lead the business through its “next phase of growth”.

Meyer joins the retailer from Canadian department store chain The Bay, where he has served as chief customer officer since 2021.

Earlier in his career, he held senior marketing roles at big-name fashion companies, including The Iconic, Quiksilver, and VF Corp.

“I am thrilled and honored to be joining Happy Socks as its new CEO,” Meyer said in a statement.

“This iconic brand has always been at the forefront of fashion innovation, and I am excited to lead the talented team as we continue to spread happiness, creativity, and freedom of self-expression to every corner of the world,” he said.

In his new role at the helm of Happy Socks, Meyer is tasked with driving the overall strategic vision and growth of the Stockholm-based business.

Happy Socks chair Christian Beck welcomed Meyer to the company. “His impressive track record in the consumer and fashion industries make him an ideal fit for Happy Socks,” he said.

“I am really looking forward to working with him and am confident his experience and leadership will be invaluable as we continue our growth journey.”