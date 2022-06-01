Happy Socks names Anders Lagerstedt as chief commercial officer

Happy Socks has appointed Anders Lagerstedt as chief commercial officer to drive commercial vision alongside the return of Jessica Lagerblad Öhrn as design and assortment director.

Anders joins Happy Socks from Aurora and Deltaco, where he served as chief commercial officer. He was previously managing director for Hope, and prior to that held several sales management roles at Acne Studios, Hunkydory and Triwa.

In his new role, Anders will drive the commercial vision and lead sales activities for Happy Socks across all channels and markets.

Happy Socks chief executive Emil Viklund said in a statement: “With Anders on the team we are ready to take the next step in our growth journey. His energy, drive and vast knowledge of the fashion industry will take us towards our vision of spreading happiness and colour to every corner of the world.

“Anders will focus on the coordination of our sales channels across markets to make sure that we always put the customer first.”

Commenting on his appointment, Anders added: “Happy Socks is an incredible company and brand that I have followed throughout my career. I feel very happy and honoured to be joining such a fantastic team with high ambitions, know-how and great brand DNA.

“For me, Happy Socks is a company that understands the importance of a great customer offering as well as the customer journey. I am excited about starting my new role, continuing to expand the global commercial footprint and strategic partnerships within ecommerce, wholesale and retail.”

Happy Socks bolsters management team

In addition, Happy Socks have also confirmed that Jessica Lagerblad Öhrn will be returning to the company as design and assortment director, after two years working with Skincity where she led the development of Skincity’s own brands.

Lagerblad Öhrn, who has previously held senior positions at Tiger of Sweden and H&M, will be responsible for all design and assortment planning, driving sustainable and profitable growth from a merchandising perspective and paving the way for product innovation.

Viklund added: “I am proud to welcome back Jessica Lagerbland Öhrn to Happy Socks, after two years outside of the company. It is a great testament to the progress we have made that she will re-join the company to continue our work as the playful pioneer in the sock industry.

“Jessica has a deep knowledge of our company and a great experience in driving innovation with a commercial focus.”