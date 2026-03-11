Harris Reed steps down as creative director of Nina Ricci

American designer Harris Reed has announced his departure from Nina Ricci, the French luxury brand he has creatively helmed for three and a half years. Reed confirmed the news on his personal Instagram, where he revealed plans to turn his full attention to his own namesake label.

His statement continued: “I am leaving Nina Ricci with a heart full of gratitude and a profound appreciation for all that my time there has given me. My deepest thanks go to Puig and to the entire Nina Ricci team. Truly, to step into a heritage house that not only welcomed, but actively championed my imagination, has been an honour beyond words.”

Reed was just 26-years-old and newly graduated when he stepped in as the creative director for Nina Ricci, where he was tasked with bringing a new perspective to the Parisian label’s archives and craftsmanship.

Finale of Harris Reed's final Nina Ricci show for AW26. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

His first collection for AW23 ushered in a sense of inclusivity for the brand, breaking fashion week clichés with a diverse selection of models. The clothing itself emerged as an explosion of colour and shape, with everything from puffy polka dot silhouettes to sleek tailoring on show.

Now, looking ahead to the near future, Reed, a Central Saint Martins graduate, says he is “ready to take my own company into its next chapter” as he enters the next chapter of his life alongside his husband and dog.

His own brand has become a staple of London Fashion Week, despite only officially joining the schedule for the SS25 season after individually exhibiting in the years prior.

When announcing his participation on the official schedule, Reed said: “Now, more than ever in the fashion industry, the UK needs to celebrate creativity, innovation, sustainability and its power in showmanship and the arts. Coming together to support, champion and celebrate the art of fashion is more crucial than ever.”