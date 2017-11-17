Harrods’ CFO John Edgar departs

Harrods’ chief financial officer John Edgar has left the business after serving the company for five years, reports Drapers. The development comes after Harrods posted an eighth consecutive year of profits and sales growth for the year to January 2017.

Edgar joined Harrods from Selfridges in September 2012. At Selfridges, he served as group chief financial officer.

Harrods, the Qatar Holding-owned luxury department store crossed 2 billion pounds (2.6 billion dollars) in sales for the year, while its pre-tax profit increased to 232.2 million pounds (307 million dollars). The company’s operating profit also rose to 253.2 million pounds (335 million dollars).

Qatar Holding acquired the London-based department store in 2010 and has invested over 450 million pounds (596 million dollars) to introduce in-store features like luxury wellness clinic, additional space for luxury fashion collections and improvements to the building.

Picture:Harrods website