Harrods partnerships director exits, successor announced

Harrods has announced that its partnerships director Guy Cheston is stepping down at the end of March.

Cheston joined the iconic British department store 16 years ago to establish the company’s first media sales division, which has since grown into a partnerships team that manages commercial partnerships with leading global luxury brands.

He is leaving to focus on new opportunities as a partnerships consultant.

“Harrods thanks Guy for his commitment to the business and dedication to his team over his tenure, and we wish him the very best for the future,” the company said in a statement.

Alex Unitt, who will join Harrods from US publisher Conde Nast, will replace Cheston. He will start his new role on 8 April.

Unitt joined Conde Nast in 2016 as digital director before being appointed associate commercial director, global commercial partnerships in 2017.