Harry Styles surpasses Billie Eilish to top 2021 fashion icon list

Harry Styles has surpassed Billie Eilish to be crowned the top style icon worldwide in 2021, according to a new study.

The British singer has been making waves in the fashion scene in recent years for his flamboyant and gender-fluid looks, like the Gucci jacket and dress combo he donned in a 2020 Vogue cover shoot.

His outfits were the most searched this year in 27 countries, including the UK, USA and Spain, according to an analysis by Money.co.uk of Google search data.

Earlier this month, the former One Direction star entered into the beauty space with the launch of his own brand, called Pleasing. The first drop comprised a nail polish, a skin serum and a steel roller for lips and eyes.

Styles pushed last year’s winner of the style icon ranking, singer-songwriter Billie Eilis, into second place. Her Gen-Z-grunge aesthetic was the most-searched-for in 23 countries, including Brazil, India, Portugal and Turkey.

Moving up three spots was singer Ariana Grande who came in third place this year, with her style topping search results in 14 countries.

Rounding out the top five were family members Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, whose fashion looks were the most popular in eight and seven countries, respectively.

Kylie Jenner, Cardi B, Rihanna, Jisoo from Blackpink, and Justin Bieber also made it into the top ten.