Harvey Nichols appoints group fashion buying director

Harvey Nichols has roped in Laura Larbalestier as Group Fashion Buying Director, who will join the business with effect from August 13, 2018. The company said, Larbalestier will be responsible for womenswear, menswear and accessories buying across the business, reporting into Daniela Rinaldi, Co-Chief Operating Officer.

Commenting on the appointment, Daniela Rinaldi and Manju Malhotra, the company’s co-COO’s said in a statement: “This is an exciting time for Harvey Nichols and with her wealth of experience and expertise, we have no doubt that she will help strengthen the fashion sector within the business.”

Larbalestier, the company added, joins Harvey Nichols with wide experience in the luxury retail sector, having held senior positions in buying and merchandising at Browns and Selfridges. Most recently, she served as buying director at Boutique 1.

“As one of the world’s leading luxury department stores, the strength of the brand, its prestigious history and world-class team represent an incredible opportunity. I can’t wait to get started,” added Larbalestier.

Picture credit:Laura Larbalestier via Harvey Nichols