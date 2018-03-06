Harvey Nichols appoints Group Marketing and Creative Director

London - British luxury department store group, Harvey Nichols, has appointed Deborah Bee as Group Marketing and Creative Director, effective from March 5, 2018.

In her new role Bee will be responsible for Harvey Nicolas communications strategy, customer acquisition and retention, driving sales as well as the visual identity of the department store's brand and its creative propositions. She will report to Daniela Rinaldi, Co-Chief Operating Officer, Harvey Nichols.

“I have been a big fan of the brand since I worked with them 15 years ago, editing the Harvey Nichols magazine," said Deborah Bee in statement. "I love their playful attitude and their clever curation of fashion collections. I am delighted to be joining such a forward-thinking company.”

Bee brings years of experience in luxury retail marketing and media with her to the new role. She first began her career in fashion writing for various publications such as Vogue, The Telegraph, The Guardian and Cosmopolitan. Afterwards she spent 12 years at Harrods in various senior roles, serving most recently as Director of Creative Marketing.

“I am delighted that Deborah will be joining the senior management team. This is an exciting time for Harvey Nichols and her expertise and experience will help strengthen our brand and business," added Daniela Rinaldi, Co-Chief Operating Officer, Harvey Nichols.

Photo: Courtesy of Harvey Nicolas