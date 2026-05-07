Harvey Nichols appoints new buying director for menswear and non-apparel

Harvey Nichols has appointed Shaun Donnelly as buying director for non-apparel and menswear. Donnelly confirmed the news in a post on LinkedIn, where he said he was “happy to share” he was starting the new role and looked forward to “driving the next phase of growth across menswear, footwear and accessories with an incredible team”.

Donnelly steps into the position after serving as head of footwear and accessories at Harvey Nichols for the past year. Prior to joining the retailer, he worked as a freelance consultant specialising in footwear, product and commercial strategy for brands and retailers.

He also previously spent more than 10 years at Kurt Geiger, holding senior buying roles including head of multi-brand buying for department store concessions and head of men’s buying and design.

The move comes as luxury retailers continue to strengthen menswear and accessories categories amid growing consumer demand for premium fashion and lifestyle products. Donnelly’s experience across buying, design and brand strategy is expected to support Harvey Nichols’ continued development across its menswear and non-apparel offer.