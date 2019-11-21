Harvey Nichols co-COO Daniela Rinaldi steps down

Harvey Nichols has announced that after 35 years at the company, Daniela Rinaldi is departing from the business. She most recently served as co-chief operating officer since last two years. The company said in a statement that during her long career, Rinaldi enjoyed many successful launches in beauty and fashion with many being firsts in the market. She plans to take a break with her family before considering her next challenge in this sector.

Commenting on her decision, Rinaldi said: “I have been lucky enough to spend my career in a fantastic organisation, where I have made lifelong friends and leave with tremendous pride in the brands, partners and businesses that I have supported and helped to create”.

Following Rinaldi’s departure, Chief Operating Officer Manju Malhotra, the company added, will continue to work closely with Pearson Poon, the company’s Executive Director and the rest of the management board.

“I would like to thank Daniela for her loyalty and dedication and wish her all the best as she takes a deserved break with her family before moving on to her next career step,” added Harvey Nichols Chairman Sir Dickson Poon.

Picture credit:Daniela Rinaldi via Harvey Nichols