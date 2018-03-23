Harvey Nichols’ deputy chairman Stacey Cartwright resigns

Harvey Nichols has announced that Stacey Cartwright has resigned from her position of deputy chairman of the group with effect from April 30, 2018 and that the transition to the new management structure is now complete, with Daniela Rinaldi and Manju Malhotra well established in their roles as Co-Chief Operating Officers of the group.

Commenting on her decision, Stacey Cartwright said in a statement: “It has been a privilege to have led Harvey Nichols through the first stage of the brand rejuvenation over the past four years. The physical refurbishment of the Knightsbridge flagship store is well advanced, while the digital development of the brand has also achieved significant progress. I leave the business in the excellent hands of Daniela and Manju, and will be an admiring fan and customer going forward.”

In September last year, the company had announced that Cartwright, then CEO of Harvey Nichols, would assume deputy chairman’s role with effect from January, 1 2018 to enable her to retain oversight of the continued evolution of the Harvey Nichols brand under the leadership of Co-Chief Operating Officers Daniela Rinaldi and Manju Malhotra. She continued to report into Harvey Nichols Chairman and owner, Sir Dickson Poon.

“We thank Stacey for her great contribution to Harvey Nichols over these last four years and wish her well in her new non-executive career,” added Daniela Rinaldi and Manju Malhotra.

Picture credit: Harvey Nichols