Harvey Nichols names new head of menswear

Luxury department store Harvey Nichols has named David Aquilina as its new head of menswear, replacing Darren Skey, who left the retailer after eight years to explore “new opportunities”.

Aquilina, previously buying manager at footwear group Kurt Geiger and international buyer for Hong Kong luxury department store Lane Crawford, starts immediately and will report to Anita Barr, Harvey Nichol’s group fashion director.

He will manage the retailer’s menswear for all the store’s eight locations in the UK and Ireland, including the newly revamped menswear department at its flagship Knightsbridge store.