Havaianas appoints Guillaume Prou President EMEA region

London - Alpargatas, the parent company of Brazilian footwear brand Havaianas has promoted Guillaume Prou to the role of President for the Europe, Middle East and Asia (EMEA) region.

Prou, who originally joined the team at Havaianas 5 years ago as Chief Financial Officer for EMEA, is set to continue to expand the brand’s presence in the EMEA region by growing the brand’s retail footprint and the development of its wholesale business in the region.

He has also been charged with the development of new product extensions, as Havaianas continues to transform itself into a lifestyle brand. Prior to joining Alpargatas, Prou worked for cosmetic power house L’Oral in a number of roles in Thailand, France, Brazil and Portugal.

Prou appointment comes as the brand prepares to launch its apparel collection in Europe later this year and follows on from its recent store expansion. The Brazilian brand is set to introduce its clothing collections in Portugal, Spain and Italy later this year.

Photo: Courtesy of Havaianas and Dijksman communications