Havaianas owner Alpargatas appoints Liel Miranda as new CEO

Alpargatas board of directors has elected Liel Miranda to occupy the position of chief executive officer from February 1, 2024, succeeding current interim CEO Luiz Fernando Edmond.

Miranda is currently the CEO of Mondelēz International’s Brazil business unit, a position he undertook in 2019.

Miranda, the company said in a statement, graduated in business administration from the Federal University of Mato Grosso do Sul and holds an MBA from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.

Born in Aquidauana, Mato Grosso do Sul, he joined Souza Cruz as a trainee in 1992, and worked across countries such as Brazil, China, Canada and England, in addition to being CEO of a company in Brazil.

At Alpargatas, the company added, Miranda’s mandate is to play an essential role in continuing the transformation process that began in 2023, with a focus on simplification and efficiency, as well as leading the company in executing its new strategies, combining the resumption of sustainable growth with operational excellence.