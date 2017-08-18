HBC appoints Edward Record chief financial officer

Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) has announced that Edward Record has been named Chief Financial Officer, effective August 28, 2017. The company said, Record will report to Jerry Storch, CEO, HBC and serve as a member of the company's operating committee. He succeeds Paul Beesley, who, as previously announced by the company, is leaving HBC.

"I'm thrilled to be joining HBC, one of the most diverse retail operators with a global portfolio of leading banners, valuable real estate and a history of unique transactions that unlock shareholder value," said Edward Record in a media release.

The company added that with more than 25 years of experience, Record has overseen financial and operational performance for several large, national retailers. He joins HBC after over three years as chief financial officer for J. C. Penney Company (JCP). Prior to JCP, Record most recently served as executive vice president, chief operating officer of Stage Stores, and previously as its chief financial officer as in charge of overseeing all of the store locations and operations, IT, real estate, e-commerce, logistics, construction, legal and risk management aspects of the business in addition to leading its off price division.

"Ed's deep retail experience will support our company's mission to get ahead and stay ahead of the rapidly changing retail environment. He will play a key role as we continue to drive performance and make the right strategic decisions to improve our retail businesses, while also evaluating the best use of our real estate assets," added Jerry Storch, CEO, HBC.

He has also held executive leadership positions in finance at Kohl's and Belk. Record began his extensive career in retail at Kaufmann's, a division of The May Department Store Company, holding various roles across the finance department, ultimately working his way up to VP of finance and controller.

Picture:The Bay website