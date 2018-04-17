HBC names Bari Harlam its Chief Marketing Officer

Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) has roped in Bari Harlam as the company’s new Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. She replaces Milton Pappas, who has left the business. HBC said, Harlam will lead HBC's Marketing Center of Excellence, charged with advancing the company's approach to marketing through data-driven customer insights across its retail banners in North America.

"Successful marketing is grounded in analytics and digital insights, and Bari has demonstrated an innate ability to translate this complex data into breakthrough strategies that put the customer first," said Helena Foulkes, CEO, HBC in a statement, adding, "Bari is the ideal strategic leader to harness the power of our information to drive performance. Her experience will be incredibly valuable to our business as we work to reinvent the way we market and deliver unparalleled experiences to our customers across all channels. I am thrilled to welcome her to the team."

Harlam, the company added, has served in senior marketing roles at BJ's Wholesale, Swipely and CVS Health, where she built and launched CVS/pharmacy's ExtraCare program - the largest retail loyalty program in the world. She is an expert in customer loyalty, personalized and digital marketing, and data analytics, with deep experience in branding, promotions, digital and social media, and e-commerce.

She has served on the Faculty of Marketing at The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, Columbia's Graduate School and the University of Rhode Island. She serves as a board director for Eastern Bank.

Picture:Facebook/Hudson's Bay