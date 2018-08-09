HBC’s board director Denise Pickett steps down

Hudsons Bay Company (HBC) has announced that Denise Pickett has stepped down as a director of the company to focus on her responsibilities at American Express. The company added that it has initiated a search for a new director to replace Pickett.

"Over the past six years, Denise has been a valuable member of HBC's board and I would like to thank her for her contributions, strategic guidance and counsel. On behalf of HBC and the board, we wish her all the best in her future endeavours," said Richard Baker, HBC's Governor and Executive Chairman in a statement.

Founded in 1670, HBC's portfolio includes formats ranging from luxury to premium department stores to off price fashion shopping destinations, with more than 480 stores and approximately 65,000 employees around the world. HBC's leading banners across North America and Europe include Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5th, Galeria Kaufhof, department store group in Germany, and Belgium's only department store group Galeria Inno.

