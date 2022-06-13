Head Sportswear appoints sales director for North America

Head Sportswear, a global supplier of ski, tennis, and diving equipment and apparel, has named Jessica Goodman its new sales director for North America.

Goodman has extensive experience in wholesale management, marketing, and brand development, explains Head Sportswear in the press release, and joins the company from Goldbergh Luxury Sports, where she served as North America sales manager. Before that, Goodman was North American head of sales for Bogner of America.

Commenting on the appointment, Roman Stepek, vice president global Head Sportswear: “Jessica's extensive experience in this space, her work ethic, her fashionable style, and her vision are incredible and needed to bring Head Sportswear to the next level for our NA sports retailers and fashion retailers.”

The Austrian-based sportswear brand relaunched in 2017 to highlight its performance-oriented ski and tennis clothing and is also working with skier Lindsey Vonn on a Legacy Line, which it adds will “create an entirely new look in the brand’s history with a new, modern design language”.

Goodman added: “There is so much opportunity in skiwear, with its combination of being stylish and technical. Ski-Fashion is having a big moment right now, in both the high-end and mainstream marketplace, as well as on social media, so we plan to capitalise on that.

“With a powerhouse like Lindsey Vonn, and the leadership of Roman Stepek, the sky is the limit, and I look forward to further expanding the visibility of Head Sportswear.”