Hearst Magazines president Troy Young resigns

Troy Young, the president of Hearst Magazines, has resigned effective immediately. The publishing executive found himself in hot water this week over a New York Times Article that detailed troublesome behavior during his time working at Hearst. The article detailed very specific instances of Young's behavior, including a moment where he asked to keep a sex toy and an instance where e-mailed pornography to former Esquire editor-in-chief Jay Fielden.

Young told The New York Times that, "Specific allegations raised by my detractors are either untrue, greatly exaggerated or taken out of context. The pace of evolving our business and the strength of my commitment is ambitious, and I sincerely regret the toll it has taken on some in our organization."

Nevertheless, evidence that Young was creating a toxic work environment at Hearst Magazines was met with scrutiny by Hearst CEO, Steven R. Schwartz, who wrote a memo on Hearst's website saying, "Troy Young and I have agreed that it is in the best interest of all of us that he resign his position as president of Hearst Magazines, effective immediately."

Young's contract was reportedly up in August. He joined Hearst in 2013 overseeing the digital arm of the publishing house's titles. In 2018, he was promoted to president of Hearst Magazines with the goal of integrating Hearst's print and digital magazine operations. He worked alongside Kate Lewis, Hearst's chief content officer, in adapting Hearst Magazines business strategy for the future.