Heiko Schäfer takes over as the CEO of Tom Tailor Group

The Supervisory Board of Tom Tailor Holding has appointed Heiko Schäfer as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective March 15, 2017. Schäfer joined the Tom Tailor Group in December 2015, initially as the COO, before also assuming duties as CEO on an interim basis in September 2016. As the new CEO, he will now head the company’s Executive Board, alongside the Chief Financial Officer Thomas Dressendörfer and the interim member of the board Uwe Schröder.

Commenting on his new responsibilities at the Tom Tailor Group, Schäfer, said in a press release, "I am very much looking forward to my new responsibility and the challenges it will bring. I am convinced that we have set the stage for restoring the profitability of the Tom Tailor Group. We have a lot of work to do. But we are building on our strong brands, our long-standing, strong customer relationships and our strong and flexible team of employees."

Schäfer has previously worked for the private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) in London. He joined KKR from the Adidas Group, where he last served as senior vice president in charge of product development, sourcing and parts of logistics for the four lifestyle/fashion labels of the umbrella brand Adidas.

He started his career at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where he advised clients on sales/marketing and operations for more than six years, mainly in the consumer goods and retail sectors.

Picture:Tom Tailor media release