HeiQ appoints Robert van de Kerkhof as non-executive director

Materials innovation and hygiene technologies company HeiQ has announced the appointment of Robert van de Kerkhof as non-executive director, with effect from January 1, 2024.

The company said he will be the chairman of the environmental, occupation, health & safety and sustainability committee and also join the board of HeiQ AeoniQ Holding AG in Switzerland, a subsidiary of HeiQ plc.

Commenting on Robert van de Kerkhof’s appointment to the company’s board, Esther Dale-Kolb, non-executive director and chair of HeiQ plc, said: "His extensive experience and proven track record in leadership, sustainability, and innovation align well with HeiQ's vision for the future.”

The company added that Robert van de Kerkhof has over 30 years of experience in general management and sustainability leadership and extensive knowledge of the textiles industry, including cellulosic fibre technology.

He founded Pepper-i2, an advisory company specialising in sustainability and circularity. Robert van de Kerkhof also serves as the chief sustainability officer and as a board member of Lenzing AG, a position he has held since 2014. He will be leaving Lenzing and its board on December 31, 2023.

“I am confident that the company is on the right course, and I look forward to helping it advance its commitment to delivering innovative textile solutions that positively impact the industry. In particular, I firmly believe the company’s novel HeiQ AeoniQ MMCF fibres are one of the most promising solutions to decarbonizing the textiles industry and achieving a path to net zero for brands,” added Robert van de Kerkhof.

He has also held senior positions as president of the Austrian Fiber Institute, president and board member of CIRFS – the European Man-made Fibres Association, and chairman of the ReHubs business council for Euratex.