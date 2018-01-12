Helen Wight is the new CEO of Belstaff

Following the recent Ineos acquisition of the British brand Belstaff, Robin Hutson has been appointed as non-executive Chairman of the business and Helen Wright as the new CEO of Belstaff. Wright brings with her a long experience in luxury fashion brand management including senior roles at Anya Hindmarch, Karl Lagerfeld, LVMH/Fendi and Ralph Lauren. The company added that Gavin Haig, the current CEO of Belstaff, will step down by mutual consent with immediate effect.

Commenting on Wright's appointment, Robin Hutson, Chairman of Belstaff said in a press release, “Ineos is excited at the acquisition of this iconic British brand and sees great potential to revitalise and grow the business. Helen has over 25 years of luxury and lifestyle brand experience, and I am hugely excited that she is joining the business.”

As CEO at Anya Hindmarch, the company added, Wight executed an important new phase in global expansion across all channels of distribution with a focus on the development and profitability and the development of the ecommerce platform and online operations. At Karl Lagerfeld as global vice president retail, she partnered with investors in a global rollout of the brand via a new retail store concept across key international fashion capitals. She was president EMEI at LVMH/Fendi leading regional distribution, merchandising and marketing activities for the Italian heritage brand and prior to that she was SVP Ralph Lauren Europe where she led European retail and merchandising divisions.

Hutson is currently CEO and Chairman of Lime Wood Group and Home Grown Hotels of which Jim Ratcliffe is a major owner shareholder. Earlier, he was also chairman of Soho House Limited.

Additionally, the company said that Sarah Doukas founder of Storm Management, will be joining the Belstaff board. Ineos completed the acquisition of the Belstaff Group from JAB Luxury GmbH, on November 30, 2017.

Picture:Helen Wright via Ineos website