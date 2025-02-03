Helena Christensen named global artistic director of BoConcept

Danish supermodel and photographer Helena Christensen is adding furniture designer to her impressive resume after being named BoConcept’s new global artistic director.

In a statement, BoConcept said that Christensen has been brought on to shape “an exciting new chapter” for the Danish interiors company, and she will be working closely with new design talent, and featuring in and producing brand campaigns, as well as designing furniture and developing fabrics for the brand that “speak to her effortless sense of style and easy elegance”.

Commenting on her new role, Christensen said: “This is a dream come true for me. I’ve always loved interiors, and this speaks to so many of my passions for design, creativity, and living intentionally. “Being global artistic director at BoConcept is more than just a role to me; it’s a creative journey of unpacking what it means to live well and sharing the beauty and brilliance of Danish design.”

Christensen adds that interiors have always been a passion for her, alongside her modelling and photography, and she has worked in the interior space for two decades. 20 years ago, she launched the concept store Butik in New York City with Leif Sigersen. She is also co-founder of the interior design and lifestyle studio Staerk & Christensen with long-term collaborator Camilla Staerk, which creates work across fashion, furniture, photography and film.

On how she will approach her work with BoConcept, Christensen added: “Design is more than the details of aesthetics, it’s about how it makes you feel when you walk through the door.

"When your environment is comforting, beautiful and feels like a true reflection of you, life is better. You're freer, more productive, more creative and more relaxed and joyful. That matters a lot to me."

Her first creative endeavour for the brand will be an exclusive set of flora art prints from her personal photography archive, which will be available to buy in March.