Helena Feltham to join Ted Baker as non-executive director

Ted Baker has announced the appointment of Helena Feltham as an independent non-executive Director with effect from May 1, 2019.

Commenting on Feltham’s appointment to the company’s board, David Bernstein CBE, Ted Baker’s Executive Chairman, said in a statement: "We are delighted that Helena is joining us at this important time for the business. Working with the board, Helena's support and insight on implementing the recommendations from the independent HR policies and procedures review will be of great value."

Feltham, the company said, has over 30 years' experience in retail and human resource leadership. She was formerly people director at B&Q and, prior to that, held the role of human resources director at Jack Wills Ltd, Marks & Spencer, Topshop and Woolworths South Africa. She has also spent a number of years of her career in executive search with Odgers Berndtson, covering senior appointments across both public and private sectors.

Feltham is a serving director and trustee of The Retail Trust and she previously served as a non-executive director of Salisbury NHS Trust and as a Justice of the Peace and independent advisor to the National Assembly of Wales.

"Ted Baker has great people who have an obvious passion for what they do. I am really looking forward to working with the Board and the wider team," added Feltham.

Picture credit:Ted Baker media gallery