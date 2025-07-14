Helena Helmersson joins Mango's board as independent director

Fashion brand Mango has announced the strengthening of its corporate governance structure with the appointment of Helena Helmersson as a new independent member to its board of directors. This strategic decision, made by the board last week, supports Mango's ongoing evolution towards a more structured and expert-led management approach.

Toni Ruiz, chairman and CEO of Mango, expressed his enthusiasm regarding the appointment: "I am very proud to announce this appointment. We are welcoming an exceptional professional whose vast international perspective and extensive experience in the fashion industry will undoubtedly propel us to new heights. Her expertise and visionary approach are invaluable assets that will enrich our leadership team and drive our global ambitions forward."

Helmersson brings over two decades of international experience within the fashion industry, having held various leadership roles at H&M Group, including serving as its chief executive officer from 2020 to 2024. Her extensive background encompasses sustainability, production, and global operations, and she currently holds positions as chairwoman of the board of Circulose and a board member of On Holding AG and Quizrr.

Helena Helmersson expressed her excitement about joining Mango's board saying, “I’m honoured and excited to join the board of directors and be part of Mango’s growth journey. Mango is pursuing a very ambitious plan, developing the brand and assortment, and bringing it to more customers around the world. At the same time, they are part of leading the sustainability practices in the industry. I’m impressed by what they have accomplished and feel very inspired to contribute to the future success.”

With this addition, Mango's board of directors will comprise a diverse group of executives and independent members, including Toni Ruiz (chairman and CEO), Jonathan Andic (vice chairman), Daniel López, and Margarita Salvans as executive directors. The independent directors now include Jordi Canals, Jorge Lucaya, Jordi Constans, Marc Puig, Manel Adell, and Helena Helmersson. Eugenia Jover serves as the non-director secretary.

This reinforcement of the Board is a key component of Mango’s commitment to its 2024–2026 4E Strategic Plan, which focuses on enhancing its differentiated value proposition, advancing its dedication to innovation and sustainability, and driving sales through significant expansion.