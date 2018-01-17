Helmut Lang names new editor-in-residence

Alix Browne, the founding editor of V Magazine, has been named Helmut Lang's new editor-in-residence. Browne's most recent position was as features director of W Magazine, and she was previously deputy style editor of T: The New York Times Style Magazine. She succeeds Isabella Burley, the editor of Dazed & Confused.

In her new role, Browne will handle the brand's creative projects, content and marketing. Helmut Lang's editors-in-residence are intended to help the brand streamline daily content to provide consumers with newness in a digital age.

The idea of the editor-in-residence program happened in 2016 as the brain child of Andrew Rosen, chief executive of Link Theory Holdings which owns Helmut Lang, and Brian Phillips, founder of Black Frame PR. Rather than having a traditional creative director, they created the rotating editor-in-residence position to have a continued sense of newness for the brand.

Shayne Oliver of Hood by Air was invited to be the brand's first guest designer. His collection for the brand showed during September 2017 at New York Fashion Week. Under Burley's direction, the website was relaunched as well as a program to sell pieces from Helmut Lang's archive called Re-Edition.

Browne told Business of Fashion, “If you look around at the fashion landscape today, the influence of Helmut Lang, his relevance, has probably never been greater and it’s evident in the way fashion is designed, presented, and communicated [today]."