Hema appoints new members to its supervisory board

Hema has announced the appointment of Ronald van der Vis and Jan Zijderveld to its supervisory board effective April 8, 2019. In addition, the company said in a statement, Robert Jan van der Kraats has joined the business as advisor to the supervisory board. Hema recently appointed Wilco Jiskoot and Marcel Boekhoorn as Chairman and member of its supervisory board respectively. Later this year, the company added that it will appoint a fifth member at the nomination of the Hema Works Council.

Ronald van der Vis, Hema said, is a highly experienced retailer and executive. Following his studies at Nyenrode University, he started his career at office furniture company Ahrend, where he held various general management positions. He subsequently joined optical retailer Grandvision NV, where he started as CEO Central Europe and became group CEO from 2004-2009. Until 2013, he was group CEO of the international fashion and lifestyle brand Esprit. He currently is advisor and member of various international supervisory boards.

Jan Zijderveld is CEO of the international cosmetics and lifestyle company Avon, listed on the NYSE and headquartered in London. Following the completion of his studies, Zijderveld joined the marketing team of Unilever in New Zealand. He then held a number of management positions at Unilever in the Middle East, North Africa, Southeast Asia and Australia. In the final seven years of his 30-year career at Unilever, he was president of Unilever’s European division and a member of the company’s executive committee.

Having recently retired from the position of CFO and vice chairman of Randstad NV after serving the business for 17 years, Robert Jan van der Kraats is now the non-executive chairman of the board of directors at TMF, a member of the supervisory board of Schiphol Group, a non-executive director at OCI NV and a nonexecutive director at VEON Ltd. and a member of the advisory board at Suitsupply. Robert Jan van der Kraats started his career at PwC and subsequently held various positions at Grundfos and NCM Group (currently known as Atradius).