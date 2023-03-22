Henri-Lloyd names Kestin Hare as creative director

British fashion brand and sailing apparel specialist Henri-Lloyd has named Kestin Hare as its new creative director and announced its return to the wholesale market.

Hare, founder of Scottish-based menswear brand Kestin, joins the heritage brand as it celebrates its 60th anniversary under new ownership and will introduce a premium product that leans into the brand's heritage and elevates it on a global scale.

The Sportswear range will become “the pinnacle foundation of Henri-Lloyd lifestyle through iconic styles,” added the brand, and Hare will influence the platform through product design and marketing. His first collection for the brand will be presented for autumn/winter 2024.

On LinkedIn, Henri-Lloyd describes Hare as an experienced designer “known for his talent to take heritage brands and redefine them in a way that is both respectful, innovative and elevated,” and that his appointment represents “a significant step change” for the brand as it returns to the wholesale market.

On his appointment, Hare said: “I was drawn to Henri-Lloyd for the way it has built a business founded on values such as integrity and innovation.

“The relevance of Henri-Lloyd lies in this fusion of sport and fashion and British / Italian heritage. I see a tremendous opportunity to design world class product and I am beyond proud to contribute to a new chapter in its history."

Graham Allen, chief executive at Henri-Lloyd, added: “We are delighted to announce Kestin Hare as creative director of Henri-Lloyd and together, define the future chapters of Henri-Lloyd’s rich heritage in product engineering and craftsmanship.

“For 60 years our reputation has built on extremes and heroic exploration. Combine this heritage with Hare’s contemporary vision on fit and materials, and with his leadership our purpose is to transcend the norms of the industry and elevate the next generation of premium global product.”