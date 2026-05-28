Henry Zankov appointed new artistic director of Diane von Furstenberg

Henry Zankov is the new artistic director of Diane von Furstenberg. Graziano de Boni, CEO of Diane von Furstenberg, announced the news in a statement.

His first collection will debut in September 2026 during New York Fashion Week. In this new role, Henry Zankov will oversee the brand's entire creative direction, from collections to visual identity.

The designer will also continue to lead his eponymous brand, Zankov, which is based in New York and was founded in 2020. In 2024, Henry Zankov won the CFDA American emerging designer of the year award, solidifying his position as one of the most exciting new voices in international fashion.

The designer first joined Dvf in 2014, where he worked for four years before launching his own brand. His return to Dvf began last September with the creation of an exclusive capsule collection, which premiered at Bergdorf Goodman.

“I have always been surrounded and inspired by strong women, and Diane is the absolute embodiment of that. The Dvf woman is a rebel: confident, curious and independent. It is an honour and a privilege for me to build on Diane's legacy and guide the brand into the future,” noted Henry Zankov.

“I applaud Graziano's vision. I am excited to see how Henry's design, his sense of colour and his natural sensitivity will win over a new generation,” stated Diane von Furstenberg.

Since joining Dvf in 2023, CEO Graziano de Boni has been pursuing a long-term strategy focused on reviving the brand's design language, restoring product authenticity and relaunching global distribution.

“Bringing the business back in-house in 2025 was a deliberate choice to reclaim the brand's identity and value. This appointment marks a new phase in its evolution. Henry brings new energy, a strong vision and a cultural relevance capable of connecting a new generation to Dvf. I am excited to work closely with Henry to strengthen the legacy of Diane and Dvf,” added Graziano de Boni.

Dvf was founded in 1972 by Diane von Furstenberg. Famous for its iconic wrap dress, Dvf has become a global fashion brand, recognised for its bold approach to colour and prints, and for its feminine, sensual and effortless silhouettes, designed for a dynamic and contemporary woman.

Graziano de Boni Credits: Dvf