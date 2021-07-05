Her Royal Highness Queen Diambi joins the JCA | London Fashion Academy team

Her Royal Highness Queen Diambi is added to the JCA | London Fashion Academy team as an Associate Lecturer. She will educate the JCA students on African fashion and work with those with an interest in this area.

HRH Queen Diambi is the traditional queen of the Bakwa Luntu People of Kasaï in the Democratic Republic of Congo. She will officially start at the JCA | London Fashion Academy in September. “I am so thrilled to be joining the JCA to work with the next wave of fashion designers,” states Queen Diambi. “Plus, it is an honour to be able to pass on my knowledge of Congolese fashion.”

Queen Diambi attended the Academy’s latest virtual ‘Open Day’, where she gave prospective students an overview of her role as Queen. Her own label, the Queen Diambi Collection, was launched in 2017 as a way to showcase and support the talented Congolese fashion designers and seamstresses to the world. It is a cooperative which provides a Fashion Design School and Resource Centre to enable aspiring inspiring fashion designers to receive education and mentorship.

Queen Daimbi joins a growing roster of experts at the JCA, including Her Highness Al Sayyida Basma Al Said of Oman, Associate Lecturer / Visiting Practitioner for Wellbeing and fashion designer Patrick McDowell, Ambassador for Sustainability.

The next virtual Open Day of JCA | London Fashion Academy will be on July 14.

Photo: via fabricpr